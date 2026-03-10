Energy Fuels Trades at a Premium: How Should Investors Play the Stock?

Energy Fuels (UUUU has strong long-term prospects in uranium and rare earth elements (REEs). Its asset base and expansion plans position it well to benefit from rising nuclear demand as countries prioritize low-carbon and energy-secure power.

However, the stock is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales ratio of 27.90X, a significant premium to the non-ferrous mining industry’s 4.81X. UUUU’s Value Score of F also signals an expensive valuation. In comparison, uranium stocks like Cameco Corporation CCJ and Centrus Energy LEU are trading at lower price-to-sales multiples of 18.27X and 8.01X, respectively.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels Stock Outpaces Industry and Key Peers

Energy Fuels has surged 401.2% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s 88.2% growth, the Zacks Basic Materials sector’s 42.7% return and the S&P 500’s 23.1% climb. The stock has fared better than Cameco, which has gained 185.1% in a year. Meanwhile, Centrus Energy shares have appreciated 163.5%.

UUUU Stock’s Performance vs. Industry, Sector, S&P 500 & Peers

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU Sees 2025 Revenues Decline, Reports a Loss

The company’s revenues fell 16% year over year to $65.9 million in 2025. Uranium revenues rose 27% year over year to $48.2 million, with 650,000 pounds sold at an average realized price of $74.21 per pound. This included 350,000 pounds sold on the spot market at $76.90 and 300,000 pounds under long-term contracts at $71.06.

In 2024, Energy Fuels sold 450,000 pounds of uranium at a weighted average price of $84.23 per pound. The gains from the increase in sales volume in 2025 were somewhat offset by a decline in average realized price.

Heavy mineral sands (HMS) revenues declined sharply to $15.8 million from $39.9 million in 2024. The drop reflected lower sales volumes following the completion of mining at the Kwale mine in December 2024 and shipment timing. The final HMS shipment occurred in April 2025.

Energy Fuels reported a loss of 38 cents per share in 2025, wider than the 28 cents per share loss in 2024, mainly due to elevated costs following the Base Resources acquisition. This included higher selling, general and administrative costs associated with an expanded workforce. Exploration and development costs were also higher, associated with further exploration and development activities related to the Juniper Zone at the Pinyon Plain Project, development at the La Sal Project, exploration at the Bahia Project and delineation drilling at Nichols Ranch.

Energy Fuels’ Uranium Output Beats Targets in 2025

Energy Fuels mined material containing roughly 1.72 million pounds of uranium from the Pinyon Plain, La Sal and Pandora mines, exceeding the guidance range of 0.875-1.44 million pounds.

The Pinyon Plain mine alone contributed approximately 1.53 million pounds of uranium with an average grade of approximately 1.62%, making it one of the highest-grade uranium mines in U.S. history.

Energy Fuels processed and produced 1.015 million pounds of finished uranium in 2025, higher than the guidance of 0.7-1 million pounds.

UUUU Projects Production Growth in 2026

The company expects to mine 2-2.5 million pounds of uranium in 2026, of which Pinyon is expected to contribute more than 2 million pounds. UUUU expects to process between 1.5 million and 2.5 million pounds of finished uranium and sell 1.5-2 million pounds of uranium under existing contracts and spot market sales.

Processing of low-cost Pinyon Plain ore, which began in late 2025, is expected to continue through the second quarter of 2026.

Energy Fuels expects gross margins in 2026 to increase to 50% and above, as the finished inventory weighted average cost continues to decrease from $43 per pound to the low $30 levels and uranium prices strengthen.

Energy Fuels’ REE Expansion Plans Strengthen Growth Strategy

The company became the first U.S. producer to report commercial-spec dysprosium production. In December, the 99.9% purity dysprosium oxide produced at its White Mesa Mill passed the stringent quality check requirements of a major South Korean permanent magnet manufacturer.

In September 2025, the company announced that high-purity NdPr oxide produced from U.S.-sourced monazite concentrates was successfully manufactured into commercial-scale rare earth permanent magnets (REPMs) by South Korea's largest manufacturer of EV drive unit motor cores. Approximately 1.2 MT of NdPr oxide were processed into approximately 3 MT of REPMs, sufficient to power approximately 1,500 new vehicles.

These achievements position it among the very few U.S. companies capable of supplying both “light” (NdPr) and “heavy” rare earth oxides that are qualified for permanent magnet applications.

Energy Fuels is planning a Phase 2 expansion of REE processing at White Mesa, increasing NdPr oxide capacity from the current 1,049 tons per year to around 6,294 tons annually. With an estimated capital cost of $410 million and projected all-in production costs of $29.39/kg NdPr equivalent, the company expects its REE operations to rank among the lowest-cost producers globally.

Also, the feasibility study for the Vara Mada project (previously Toliara) in Madagascar highlights strong project economics, world-class reserves of rare earths, titanium and zircon, and an initial mine life of 38 years with significant expansion potential.

Energy Fuels has also inked a deal to acquire Australian Strategic Materials, a leading producer of REE (rare earth element) metals and alloys. Expected to close in the first half of this year, the deal will help create the largest, fully integrated REE "mine-to-metal and alloy" producer outside of China.

UUUU’s Balance Sheet Remains Debt-Free

Energy Fuels ended 2025 with $927.5 million of working capital, including $64.7 million of cash and cash equivalents, $797.1 million of marketable securities, $18 million of trade and other receivables, $73.5 million of inventory, and no debt. Meanwhile, Cameco’s debt-to-capital ratio is at 0.13 and Centrus Energy’s at 0.61.

Energy Fuels Headed for a Loss in 2026, Turnaround in 2027

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s earnings for 2026 is pegged at a loss of six cents per share, narrower than the loss of 38 cents in 2025. The bottom-line estimate for 2027 stands at earnings of 13 cents per share. This suggests that 2027 will be the company's first year of profit since it started trading on the NYSE in December 2013.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both estimates have remained unchanged over the past 90 days, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU’s Long-Term Outlook Remains Attractive

Rising demand for uranium and REEs, along with U.S. efforts to reduce reliance on Chinese supply chains, provides strong long-term tailwinds. The White Mesa Mill in Utah, being the only U.S. facility able to process monazite and produce separated REE materials, gives the company an edge. The U.S. Geological Survey’s addition of uranium to its 2025 Critical Minerals List further highlights its strategic importance for national security and domestic supply chains.

Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, Energy Fuels is ramping up uranium production while developing significant REE capabilities. Its standby projects (Nichols Ranch ISR, Whirlwind) have a combined potential to add up to 500,000 pounds of annual uranium production within six – 12 months of a “Go” decision. Additionally, its large-scale development projects (Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain, Henry Mountains – Bullfrog) have a combined potential to produce up to 6 million pounds of uranium per year.

How to Play Energy Fuels Stock?

UUUU offers compelling long-term potential, supported by a robust balance sheet, strategic REE advancements and strengthening uranium output. However, the stock’s premium valuation and expected losses through 2026 suggest investors may want to wait for a better entry point.

The company currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which supports our thesis.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

