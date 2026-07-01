Energy Fuels Slides 18% in Past 3 Months: Exit Now or Stay Put?

Shares of Energy Fuels UUUU have been under pressure lately, falling roughly 18.3% over the three months. The stock has underperformed the non-ferrous mining industry’s 15.5% decline and the Zacks Basic Materials sector’s 4.2% dip. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 climbed 13.5%.

Other uranium stocks like Cameco Corporation CCJ and Centrus Energy LEU have also declined in the same timeframe, but have fared better than Energy Fuels, as shown in the chart below.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Given UUUU’s underperformance relative to its peers and the broader market, investors may be wondering whether the recent weakness presents a buying opportunity or signals the need for caution. A closer look at the company’s growth drivers and risks offers a clearer picture.

Energy Fuels' Uranium Business Continues to Gain Strength

Energy Fuels recently delivered an encouraging mid-year update on its U.S. uranium operations. The company said finished uranium production would be around 1.6 million pounds by June 30, already surpassing the lower end of its full-year guidance of 1.5-2.5 million pounds.

Reaching this milestone within the first half of the year underscores the company's operational momentum and puts it in a strong position to meet, or potentially exceed, its annual production objectives.

UUUU Accelerates Its Rare Earth Expansion Strategy

Energy Fuels continues to make meaningful advances in its rare earth business. In March 2026, UUUU successfully produced terbium oxide at pilot scale, becoming the first U.S. company in decades to achieve this milestone.

UUUU will also implement two expansion phases at the White Mesa Mill that will boost total NdPr production capacity from the current level of 1,000 tons per annum (tpa) to approximately 6,229 tpa, in addition to roughly 80 tpa of terbium and 288 tpa of dysprosium.

To secure long-term feedstock supply, Energy Fuels is advancing projects in Australia, Madagascar and Brazil. Its proposed acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials is expected to further strengthen its downstream rare earth metals and alloys capabilities.

The company's growth plans have received a significant boost through a conditional financing commitment of up to $725 million from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital. Together with ongoing project financing discussions, this funding could provide substantial flexibility as Energy Fuels expands its position in North America's critical minerals supply chain.

Energy Fuels has also taken a major step toward becoming a fully integrated rare earths and magnetics company through its planned $1.9 billion acquisition of Germany-based VAC Group (Vacuumschmelze). The transaction, expected to close in early 2027, would combine Energy Fuels' upstream mining and separation assets with VAC's leading magnet manufacturing expertise. Management estimates that VAC's annual permanent magnet customer pipeline represents more than $2 billion in potential revenue opportunities.

UUUU’s Long-Term Growth Drivers Remain Intact

The long-term investment case for Energy Fuels continues to be supported by rising demand for both uranium and rare earth materials. Beyond its current operations, the company's standby projects, including Nichols Ranch ISR and Whirlwind, could add as much as 500,000 pounds of annual uranium production within six to 12 months of receiving the green light. Its larger development assets, Roca Honda, Sheep Mountain and Henry Mountains-Bullfrog, have the combined potential to produce up to 6 million pounds annually. These projects position Energy Fuels to capitalize on the growing need for secure domestic supplies of critical minerals.

Energy Fuels Faces Execution and Commodity Price Risks

Despite its growth opportunities, several risks remain. The company's rare earth expansion plans depend heavily on permitting, engineering execution and successful integration. The proposed ASM acquisition has been cleared by Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board but remains subject to required approvals under the scheme process. Coordinating staged upgrades at White Mesa, aligning feed timing from Donald and HMS projects, and integrating downstream metals and alloys capability add execution risks.

While management expects to sell 1.5-2.0 million pounds of uranium in 2026, the company may choose to build inventories instead of selling into weaker markets, creating revenue volatility. Uranium prices currently hover near $85 per pound, down 0.5% over the past month and well below the speculative highs above $100 reached earlier this year.

UUUU Trades at a Premium Valuation

Energy Fuels is currently trading at a forward price-to-sales multiple of 19.71X, well above the industry average of 4.55X. UUUU’s Value Score of F suggests that the stock is not so cheap and indicates a stretched valuation at this moment.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Cameco and Centrus Energy are cheaper options, trading at price-to-sales ratios of 17.45 and 6.86, respectively.

Energy Fuels Still Awaits a Return to Profitability

First-quarter 2026 revenues surged 112% year over year to $35.8 million, driven primarily by higher uranium sales. Although increased revenues and other income helped narrow losses, rising operating costs resulted in a loss of four cents per share, an improvement from the 13-cent loss reported a year earlier.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects 2026 revenues of $143 million, representing growth of 117% year over year, though earnings are still expected to come in at a loss of 14 cents per share.

For 2027, revenues are projected to rise to $224.7 million, implying 57% growth, while earnings are expected to reach nine cents per share. If achieved, 2027 would mark Energy Fuels' first profitable year since it began trading on the NYSE in December 2013.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Both the estimates have undergone negative revisions in the past 60 days, as shown in the chart below.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take on UUUU Stock

Energy Fuels' recent pullback may raise concerns, but its long-term fundamentals remain compelling. It offers diversified exposure to two powerful secular themes, uranium and rare earths, supported by a strong balance sheet, expanding processing capabilities and growing production potential.

That said, the stock's premium valuation, expected losses in 2026 and recent downward estimate revisions suggest that some caution is warranted. Existing shareholders may continue to hold the stock for its long-term growth prospects, while prospective investors could consider waiting for a more attractive entry point.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.