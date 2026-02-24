Energy Fuels Set to Report Q4 Earnings: How to Play the Stock?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is anticipated to report a loss when it announces fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 26, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s revenues for the quarter is $27 million, indicating a 32% decline from the $39.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The estimate for earnings has moved up over the past 60 days from a loss of eight cents to the current loss of seven cents per share. It indicates a narrower loss than the loss of 19 cents reported in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Energy Fuels’ Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 99.17%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UUUU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: UUUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Energy Fuels’ Q4 Performance

In December, Energy Fuels indicated fourth-quarter 2025 uranium sales volume would total around 360,000 pounds. With an average price of around $74.93 per pound, this suggests quarterly uranium revenues of $27 million.

Compared with the revenues of $40 million in the year-ago quarter, this suggests a 32% decline, mainly dragged down by lower prices. Notably, UUUU had sold 50,000 pounds of uranium at $80.00 per pound in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On the cost front, exploration, development and processing expenses are expected to have risen due to inflationary pressures and continued project advancement. Key spending areas likely included work at the La Sal Complex, delineation drilling at Nichols Ranch and the Juniper zone at the Pinyon Plain mine, along with expanded exploration at other sites. Selling, general and administrative expenses are also anticipated to have increased, reflecting higher salaries and benefits associated with a larger workforce. However, the commencement of processing lower-cost ore from the Pinyon Plain mine in the fourth quarter of 2025 is likely to have helped reduce uranium production costs, offering partial margin support.

Overall, lower revenues and higher expenses are anticipated to have resulted in a loss for Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter.

How did UUUU’s Peers Perform in Q4?

Cameco Corporation CCJ reported a 1.5% year-over-year increase in fourth-quarter 2025 total revenues to CAD 1,201 million ($862 million). The company sold 11.2 million pounds of uranium, 12.8% lower than in the fourth quarter of 2024. Lower volumes, somewhat offset by 13% increase in the Canadian dollar average realized price due to fixed-price contracts, led to a 1% decline in uranium revenues to CAD 1,027 million ($750 million).

In Fuel Services, segment revenues jumped 18% to CAD 174 million ($127 million), aided by higher sales volumes and 11% increase in average realized prices. Cameco’s adjusted earnings gained 38% year over year to 36 cents per share in the quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 29 cents.

Centrus Energy’s LEU total revenues were down 4% to $146 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues for the Low-Enriched Uranium segment rose 2% year over year to $124.4 million. This was mainly led by Separative Work Units’ (SWU) revenues, which surged 128% to $111 million. However, uranium revenues plunged 82% to $13.4 million in the quarter due to a substantial one-time uranium sale in the fourth quarter of 2024. The Technical Solutions’ segment revenues declined 27% year over year to $21.8 million in the quarter.

LEU reported adjusted earnings per share of 79 cents, which marked a 75% year-over-year plunge. It also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42.

UUUU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained 361% in a year compared with the industry's 92.7% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector has gained 47.6%, while the S&P 500 has risen 18.2% in the same period. Energy Fuels has also outperformed Cameco and Centrus Energy, which have gained 174.4% and 124.4%, respectively.

UUUU's YTD Price Performance vs. Industry, Sector & Peers



UUUU stock is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 45.35, well above the industry average of 5.23.



Meanwhile, Cameco and Centrus Energy are cheaper options, trading at price-to-sales ratios of 19.86 and 8.54, respectively.

Investment Thesis on UUUU

Energy Fuels has established itself as a key U.S. uranium producer, contributing a significant share of domestic output since 2017. With a debt-free balance sheet, the company is ramping up uranium production while expanding its rare earth element (REE) capabilities to benefit from rising clean energy demand. Its planned acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials strengthens its position in REE metals and alloys. Recently, Energy Fuels demonstrated the ability to supply both light and heavy rare earth oxides qualified for permanent magnet use, a critical milestone toward building a secure U.S. and allied rare earth supply chain and enhancing long-term strategic growth prospects.

Should You Buy Energy Fuels’ Stock Now?

UUUU remains an attractive long-term play, providing meaningful exposure to the strong fundamentals of both uranium and rare earth markets. However, weaker uranium prices and elevated expenses are expected to have resulted in a loss for the fourth quarter. Given these near-term pressures and the stock’s stretched valuation, it may be prudent for investors to wait for a more favorable entry point before accumulating shares.

