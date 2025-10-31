Energy Fuels Set to Report Q3 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is anticipated to report a loss when it announces third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s revenues for the quarter is $9.85 million, indicating a 143% surge from the $4 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at a loss of eight cents per share. It indicates a wider loss than the loss of seven cents reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Energy Fuels’ Earnings Surprise History

The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 116.67%, on average.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UUUU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: UUUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Energy Fuels’ Q3 Performance

The company is currently producing from three uranium mines — Pinyon Plain in Arizona, La Sal and the Pandora mine in Utah. The Pinyon Plain has been performing exceptionally well, supported by its exceptional ore grades, and produced 635,000 pounds of uranium in the second quarter. We expect the momentum to have continued in the third quarter as well.

During the second quarter of 2025, Energy Fuels sold 50,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market for an average price of $77 per pound. Management indicated plans to sell 140,000 pounds of uranium in the third quarter, with the possibility of additional spot sales depending on market conditions.

Uranium prices averaged around $71 per pound in July and gradually gained steam through the quarter, ending at around $82.6 per pound in September. This uptrend was fueled by growing expectations of expanded nuclear power capacity, fresh purchases by physical uranium funds and policy initiatives. Cameco Corp. CCJ lowered its 2025 guidance, citing lower deliveries at the McArthur River mine, and Kazatomprom reduced its output by 10% for next year, triggering supply concerns.

We expect Energy Fuels to have sold more quantity of uranium than its earlier plans to take advantage of higher prices. For comparison, the company sold 50,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market at a realized sales price of $80.00 per pound, generating $4 million of revenues in the third quarter of 2025. The third-quarter 2025 revenues are expected to have been higher year over year, attributed to the higher uranium sales as well as Heavy Mineral Sand sales.

However, the gains in its top-line performance are likely to have been offset by higher recurring operating expenses and additional expenses associated with the increased headcount of retained Base Resources employees and Kwale HMS mine reclamation. Increased exploration, development and processing expenses, driven by higher indirect processing costs at the White Mesa Mill, inflationary pressures and ongoing development at the La Sal Complex and the Juniper zone of the Pinyon Plain mine, are expected to have added to cost pressure.

Selling, general and administration expenses are also expected to have been higher, reflecting higher salaries and benefits tied to an increase in headcount. Despite higher revenues, higher expenses are anticipated to have resulted in a loss for Energy Fuels in the third quarter.

How are UUUU’s Peers Placed in Q3?

Ur Energy URG is expected to report third-quarter results next week. Ur Energy is expected to report a loss of three cents in the quarter, wider than the loss of two cents per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are predicted at around $6.83 million, 6.8% higher than the year-ago quarter. Ur Energy has a negative earnings surprise of 100% in the trailing four quarters.

Cameco is set to report third-quarter results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Cameco’s third-quarter earnings is 23 cents, suggesting a solid improvement over the year-ago quarter’s loss of one cent. Cameco has an average negative earnings surprise of 22.01% in the trailing four quarters.

UUUU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained 325.4% so far this year compared with the industry's 32.3% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector has gained 20.8%, while the S&P 500 has risen 18.5% in the same period.

Energy Fuels has also outperformed Cameco and Ur Energy, which have gained 103.7% and 47.8%, respectively, year to date.



UUUU's YTD Price Performance vs. Industry, Sector & Peers

UUUU stock is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 42.64, well above the industry average of 3.79.

Meanwhile, Cameco and Ur Energy are cheaper options, trading at price-to-sales ratios of 18.10 and 4.82, respectively.



Investment Thesis on UUUU

Energy Fuels has been a leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, accounting for two-thirds of domestic uranium output since 2017. Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, UUU is ramping up uranium production while also advancing rare earth element (REE) capabilities to capitalize on the surge in demand for both in clean energy technologies. The company recently announced that its high-purity NdPr oxide has been manufactured into commercial-scale rare-earth permanent magnets (REPMs) and approved for use in high-temperature drive unit motors that are installed in EV and hybrid vehicles, marking a major breakthrough.

Should You Buy Energy Fuels’ Stock Now?

The impact of recent uranium sales is expected to have reflected in Energy Fuels’ top-line performance for the upcoming quarter. The company’s Pinyon Plain mine continues to outperform expectations, reinforcing its strong operational capabilities. However, higher costs are expected to have dampened its earnings. Energy Fuels remains committed to strategic investments aimed at expanding its production capacity to meet the growing demand for both uranium and REEs.

Regardless of how the following earnings report unfolds, the company’s premium valuation appears warranted. UUUU stands out as a solid long-term holding, offering investors meaningful exposure to the favorable fundamentals of both uranium and REE markets.

