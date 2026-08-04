Energy Fuels Set to Report Q2 Earnings: How to Play the Stock?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6, after market close. While the company is expected to post another quarterly loss, revenues are projected to surge year over year on significantly higher uranium sales.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s revenues for the quarter is $30.2 million, indicating a solid 617.3% growth from the $4.21 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The estimate for earnings has remained unchanged at a loss of five cents per share over the past 60 days. It indicates a narrower loss than the loss of 10 cents reported in the second quarter of 2025.

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Energy Fuels’ Earnings Surprise History

Over the trailing four quarters, Energy Fuels’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate once while missing thrice. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 46.28%, on average.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for UUUU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: UUUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Energy Fuels’ Q2 Performance

In July, Energy Fuels announced it had produced “over 1.5 million pounds” of uranium during the first half of 2026, already exceeding the low end of its full-year production guidance of 1.5-2.5 million pounds. After producing 790,000 pounds in the first quarter, this suggests second-quarter production likely exceeded 710,000 pounds. The company had also ended the first quarter with 2.24 million pounds of finished and contained uranium inventory.



In the second quarter of 2025, the company generated uranium revenues of $3.9 million through the sale of 50,000 pounds of uranium in the spot market for $77 per pound, and from alternate feed materials, processing and others. Meanwhile, heavy mineral sands (HMS) contributed $0.28 million, taking total quarterly revenues to $4.2 million. Notably, the company’s HMS output was sourced from the Kwale Project, where mining was concluded in December 2024, and the final HMS product was shipped in April 2025. Since then, HMS has no longer been contributing to Energy Fuel’s revenues.

Uranium prices averaged roughly $85.18 per pound during the second quarter of 2026, up 17% from the prior-year period. We expect Energy Fuels to have capitalized on this pricing environment and sold some uranium during the quarter, backed by its solid production numbers and inventory. The year-over-year higher volumes and prices are expected to have driven revenues to around $30 million.

However, exploration, development and processing expenses are expected to have risen due to inflationary pressures and continued project advancement. Selling, general and administrative expenses are also anticipated to have increased, reflecting higher salaries and benefits associated with a larger workforce. However, the commencement of processing lower-cost ore from the Pinyon Plain mine in the fourth quarter of 2025 is expected to have lowered uranium production costs.

Overall, while Energy Fuels is likely to report another quarterly loss, robust revenue growth and improved production efficiencies are expected to have narrowed losses from the prior-year period.

A Quick Look at UUUU’s Peer Performance in Q2

Cameco Corporation CCJ reported earnings per share of 13 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 26 cents per share. Earnings declined 75% year over year.

Quarterly revenues came in at CAD 814 million ($588 million), topping expectations despite declining 7% year over year. Uranium revenues were reported at CAD 659 million ($469 million), down 7% year over year. An 8% decline in sales volumes was offset by a 15% increase in the Canadian dollar average realized price to CAD 93.13 per pound due to the impact of market-priced contracts on its portfolio. The Fuel Services segment’s revenues were down 6% to CAD 152 million ($108 million) due to an 18% decrease in sales volume, offset by a 13% increase in realized price.

Energy Fuels’ Peer Awaiting Earnings

Centrus Energy LEU is set to release its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5, after market close.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Centrus Energy’s second-quarter revenues is pegged at $145.61 million, suggesting a year-over-year decline of 5.7%. Over the past 60 days, the earnings estimate for second-quarter 2026 has moved down 16.3% to 77 cents per share. The figure reflects a 51.6% decline from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of $1.59 per share.

UUUU Stock’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained 25% in a year compared with the industry's 64.5% growth. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector has gained 24.8%, while the S&P 500 has risen 23.3% in the same period. Energy Fuels has outperformed Cameco, which has gained 19.2% in the past year. Meanwhile, Centrus Energy declined 12%.

UUUU's 1-Year Price Performance vs. Industry, Sector & Peers



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UUUU stock is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 15.86, well above the industry average of 4.59.



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Meanwhile, Cameco and Centrus Energy are trading at price-to-sales ratios of 15.20 and 7.76, respectively.

Investment Thesis on UUUU

Energy Fuels remains one of the leading uranium producers in the United States. It continues to scale uranium production while developing rare earth element (REE) capabilities, backed by its solid balance sheet. UUUU is pursuing strategic deals that expand its resource base, strengthen its position across the rare earth value chain and diversify revenue streams. The planned acquisition of Australian Strategic Materials will strengthen its position in REE metals and alloys. In June, it also announced another significant step toward becoming a fully integrated rare earths and magnetics company with its announcement to acquire Germany-based VAC Group (Vacuumschmelze) in a deal valued at approximately $1.9 billion.

Should You Buy Energy Fuels’ Stock Now?

UUUU remains an attractive long-term play, providing meaningful exposure to the strong fundamentals of both uranium and rare earth markets. In the second quarter, the company is expected to deliver a solid improvement in revenues backed by its production momentum, sales volume and favorable pricing environment. However, elevated expenses are expected to have resulted in a loss for the second quarter and a beat is unlikely. No matter how the earnings play out, the company's long-term growth prospects in both uranium and rare earths continue to support a constructive investment outlook.

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Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.