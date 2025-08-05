Energy Fuels Set to Report Q2 Earnings: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?

Energy Fuels Inc. UUUU is anticipated to report a loss when it announces second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UUUU’s second-quarter revenues is $9.40 million, indicating a 7.8% increase from $8.72 million reported in the year-ago quarter.

The estimate for earnings has remained unchanged over the past 60 days at a loss of four cents per share. It indicates in-line results with the second quarter of 2024.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels’ Earnings Surprise History

UUUU’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in one of the trailing four quarters while missing in three quarters. The company has a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 55.56%, on average.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

What the Zacks Model Unveils for UUUU Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Energy Fuels this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here.

Earnings ESP: UUUU has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped Energy Fuels’ Q2 Performance

The company is currently producing from three uranium mines — Pinyon Plain in Arizona, La Sal and the Pandora mine in Utah. The Pinyon Plain has been delivering solid second-quarter production figures, cementing its status as one of the most promising new uranium mines globally. The mine produced 230,661 pounds of uranium in June, following a record 260,000 pounds in May, taking the second quarter’s production tally to 638,700 pounds.

Energy Fuels sold 50,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market for an average price of $77.00 per pound in the second quarter. In comparison, the company had sold 100,000 pounds of uranium on the spot market at a realized sales price of $85.90 per pound for total proceeds of $8.59 million in the second quarter of 2024.

Even though lower on a year-over-year basis, this marked a return to uranium sales for Energy Fuels after a pause in the first quarter of 2025 due to lower prices. Instead, the company’s first-quarter 2025 revenues of $16.9 billion were driven entirely by Heavy Mineral Sands, which included the sale of 6,836 tons of rutile, 12,852 tons of ilmenite and 1,429 tons of zircon. However, compared with the first quarter of 2024, Energy Fuels’ revenues were down 33.5% owing to the lack of uranium sales.

We expect Energy Fuels’ second-quarter 2025 revenues to reflect the uranium sales and Heavy Mineral Sand sales.

Recurring operating expenses and additional expenses associated with the increased headcount of retained Base Resources employees and Kwale HMS mine reclamation costs are expected to have weighed on Energy Fuels’ earnings.

UUUU Peer Performance Overview

Peer Ur Energy URG did not sell uranium in the first quarter amid low prices. However, Ur Energy sold 165,000 pounds of uranium in the second quarter of 2025, at an average price of $63.20 per pound. The sales resulted in revenues of $10.4 million for Ur Energy, representing 123.7% year-over-year growth. The company is expected to report second-quarter results this week. Ur Energy is expected to report a loss of one cent in the quarter, narrower than the loss of three cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Cameco Corporation’s CCJ second-quarter 2025 total revenues rose 47% year over year to $634 million (CAD 877 million), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $631 million. Adjusted earnings surged 410% year over year to 51 cents per share (CAD 0.71), way ahead of the consensus estimate of 36 cents.

Cameco’s uranium revenues increased 47% to $510 million (CAD 705 million). Cameco sold 8.7 million pounds of uranium, 40% higher year over year.

Despite a 17% decline in the average U.S. dollar spot price for uranium, the Canadian dollar average realized price increased 5% to CAD 81.03 per pound due to the impact of fixed price contracts on the portfolio.

UUUU’s Price Performance & Valuation

Shares of Energy Fuels have gained 89.7% so far this year against the industry's 3.1% decline. In comparison, the Zacks Basic Materials sector has gained 8.3%, while the S&P 500 has risen 5.8% in the same period.

UUUU's YTD Price Performance vs. Industry & Broader Sector



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Energy Fuels has also outperformed Cameco and Ur Energy, which have gained 46.8% and 6.9%, respectively, year to date.

UUUU's YTD Price Performance vs. CCJ & URG



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

UUUU stock is currently trading at a forward sales multiple of 23.39, well above the industry average of 2.56.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Meanwhile, Cameco and Ur Energy are cheaper options, trading at price-to-sales ratios of 12.57 and 4.82, respectively.

UUUU's Valuation vs. CCJ & URG



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Investment Thesis on UUUU

Energy Fuels has been a leading U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate for the past several years, accounting for two-thirds of domestic uranium output since 2017. Backed by its debt-free balance sheet, UUU is ramping up uranium production while also advancing rare earth element (REE) capabilities to capitalize on the surge in demand for both in clean energy technologies. Energy Fuels recently initiated the pilot-scale production of heavy rare earth element (HREE) oxides at the mill. It is the only facility in the United States producing HREEs from mined ores at a commercial site. This makes Energy Fuels a pioneer in domestic HREE production, crucial for the permanent magnet industry and national supply-chain security.

Should You Buy Energy Fuels’ Stock Now?

The impact of recent uranium sales is expected to have reflected in Energy Fuels’ top-line performance for the upcoming quarter. The company’s Pinyon Plain Mine continues to outperform expectations, reinforcing its strong operational capabilities. While uranium prices have declined so far this year, this appears to be a short-term trend. Persistent supply constraints and strong global demand suggest a rebound and sustained strength in prices over the long term.

Energy Fuels remains committed to strategic investments aimed at expanding its production capacity to meet the growing demand for both uranium and REEs.

Regardless of how the next earnings report unfolds, the company’s premium valuation appears warranted. UUUU stands out as a solid long-term holding, offering investors meaningful exposure to the favorable fundamentals of both uranium and REE markets.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ur Energy Inc (URG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energy Fuels Inc (UUUU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.