Energy Fuels Reports Strong Q3 Results and Expansion

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) has released an update.

Energy Fuels Inc. reported strong Q3-2024 results with active uranium mining and successful rare earth production contributing to its growth strategy. The company maintains a robust balance sheet with over $180 million in liquidity and no debt, as it continues to expand its U.S.-centered rare earth supply chain. The acquisition of a world-class mineral sands project in Madagascar highlights Energy Fuels’ commitment to securing global feedstocks and enhancing its processing capacity.

For further insights into TSE:EFR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.