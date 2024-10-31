News & Insights

Energy Fuels Reports Strong Q3 Results and Expansion

October 31, 2024 — 05:09 pm EDT

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) has released an update.

Energy Fuels Inc. reported strong Q3-2024 results with active uranium mining and successful rare earth production contributing to its growth strategy. The company maintains a robust balance sheet with over $180 million in liquidity and no debt, as it continues to expand its U.S.-centered rare earth supply chain. The acquisition of a world-class mineral sands project in Madagascar highlights Energy Fuels’ commitment to securing global feedstocks and enhancing its processing capacity.

