Energy Fuels Plans To Offer $550 Mln Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2031

September 29, 2025 — 11:01 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU, EFR.TO) announced that it plans to offer $550 million aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Notes due 2031 in a private placement.

Energy Fuels also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the date on which the notes are first issued, up to an additional $82.5 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

Energy Fuels expects to use the net proceeds from the convertible notes offering to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and to provide Energy Fuels with additional financial flexibility and enhanced options.

