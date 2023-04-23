Energy Fuels (LON:0UU0) Price Target Increased by 22.47% to 12.91

The average one-year price target for Energy Fuels (LON:0UU0) has been revised to 12.91 / share. This is an increase of 22.47% from the prior estimate of 10.54 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.54 to a high of 14.11 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 89.82% from the latest reported closing price of 6.80 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 294 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energy Fuels. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 2.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0UU0 is 0.15%, a decrease of 6.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.73% to 76,114K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 8,222K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,444K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UU0 by 48.11% over the last quarter.

URA - Global X Uranium ETF holds 8,214K shares representing 5.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,353K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UU0 by 9.89% over the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 6,801K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,965K shares, representing a decrease of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UU0 by 7.42% over the last quarter.

Sprott Funds Trust - Sprott Uranium Miners Etf holds 6,801K shares representing 4.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,938K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UU0 by 5.51% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,574K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,451K shares, representing an increase of 2.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0UU0 by 3.72% over the last quarter.

