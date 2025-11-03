Energy Fuels Inc. J Q3 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Energy Fuels Inc. J (EFR.TO) announced Loss for third quarter of -C$16.74 million

The company's earnings came in at -C$16.74 million, or -C$0.07 per share. This compares with -C$12.06 million, or -C$0.07 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 337.3% to C$17.71 million from C$4.05 million last year.

Energy Fuels Inc. J earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -C$16.74 Mln. vs. -C$12.06 Mln. last year. -EPS: -C$0.07 vs. -C$0.07 last year. -Revenue: C$17.71 Mln vs. C$4.05 Mln last year.

