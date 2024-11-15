Energy Fuels call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Energy Fuels (UUUU) with 10,214 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 68.68%. Nov-24 7 calls and Nov-24 6 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 5,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.07. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
