Energy Fuels call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Energy Fuels (UUUU) with 8,509 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 75.51%. Apr-25 6 calls and Nov-24 6 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 21st.

