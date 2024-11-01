Energy Fuels call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Energy Fuels (UUUU) with 8,509 calls trading, 1.3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 3 points to 75.51%. Apr-25 6 calls and Nov-24 6 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.19. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
