Energy Fuels To Buy VAC For $1.9 Bln, Eyes Western Rare Earth Supply Chain

(RTTNews) - U.S. uranium miner Energy Fuels Inc. J (UUUU, EFR.TO) announced on Tuesday that it has agreed to acquire German magnet maker Vacuumschmelze or VAC from private equity firm Ara Partners for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock, aiming to build a Western mine-to-magnet rare earth supply chain.

The transaction values VAC at $1.9 billion based on Energy Fuels' closing share price of $16.12 on June 22, and includes $718 million in cash and 65.853 million newly issued Energy Fuels shares.

VAC, with over 100 years of operating history, produces rare earth permanent magnets and soft magnetic materials at facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Its Sumter, South Carolina plant has capacity for 2,000 tonnes per year of permanent magnets, scalable to 12,000 tpa.

Energy Fuels said the deal would link VAC's magnet business with its own rare earth mining and processing assets, creating a fully integrated platform spanning mines to finished magnets.

The combined group targets auto, defense, robotics, data center, and industrial sectors.

The Sumter site will be fed by rare earth oxides from Energy Fuels' Donald Project in Australia, which is expected to receive a final investment decision in the third quarter of 2026 and be commissioned in 2028.

Energy Fuels has received a conditional commitment for a $725 million loan from the U.S. Office of Strategic Capital to expand its White Mesa Mill in Utah and build a new American Metals Plant. It also secured a $250 million term loan commitment from Goldman Sachs to refinance certain VAC debt.

Following the deal, Ara Partners will own 19.9% of Energy Fuels and have the right to nominate one director to its board. VAC will become a wholly owned unit of Energy Fuels but retain its branding and Hanau, Germany headquarters.

The deal is expected to close in early 2027.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Energy Fuels were down 2.11 percent, changing hands at $15.80, after closing Monday's regular session 2.66 percent lower.

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