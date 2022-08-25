Energy Fuels Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for UUUU

In trading on Thursday, shares of Energy Fuels Inc (Symbol: UUUU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $7.43, changing hands as high as $7.65 per share. Energy Fuels Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UUUU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UUUU's low point in its 52 week range is $4.69 per share, with $11.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.13.

