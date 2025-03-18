News & Insights

Energy Fuels And Chemours Form Strategic Alliance To Strengthen U.S. Critical Mineral Supply Chains

March 18, 2025 — 01:15 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Energy Fuels Inc. (EFR.TO) and The Chemours Company Tuesday have announced a strategic alliance to enhance domestic rare earth and critical mineral supply chains.

The partnership leverages the geographic and operational strengths of both companies. Energy Fuels, a leading U.S. rare earth producer, is developing heavy mineral sands projects in Madagascar, Brazil, and Australia, aiming to produce large-scale quantities of rare earth, titanium, and zircon minerals. Meanwhile, Chemours operates heavy mineral sands mines in Florida and Georgia.

Executives from both companies highlighted the collaboration's potential to address critical mineral supply chain challenges. Industry leaders and policymakers praised the alliance, emphasizing its role in strengthening domestic production, reducing reliance on foreign sources, and reinforcing national security.

The partnership also supports Energy Fuels' White Mesa Mill in Utah, further boosting U.S. critical mineral capabilities.

