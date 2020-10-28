Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Bluescape Energy Partners targeting the energy and industrial sectors, raised $575 million by offering 57.5 million units at $10. Each unit will consist of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. The company currently has forward purchase agreements of $30 million with the sponsor and $270 million with Zimmer Partners. It had previously filed to offer 70 million units, but downsized on October 26, 2020.



Bluescape is led by CEO and Chairman John Wilder, founder and Executive Chairman of Bluescape Group and Executive Chairman of Bluescape Energy Partners, and COO and President Jonathan Siegler, a Managing Director of Bluescape Energy Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the energy and industrial sectors.



Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol BOAC.U. Citi and Barclays acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Energy-focused SPAC Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition prices $575 million IPO at $10



