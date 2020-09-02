Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Bluescape Energy Partners targeting the energy and industrial sectors, filed on Wednesday with the SEC to raise up to $700 million in an initial public offering.



The Dallas, TX-based company plans to raise $700 million by offering 70 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-third of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50. At the proposed price, Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition would command a market value of $875 million.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman John Wilder, founder and Executive Chairman of Bluescape Group and Executive Chairman of Bluescape Energy Partners, and COO and President Jonathan Siegler, a Managing Director of Bluescape Energy Partners. The company plans to leverage its management team's experience and target the energy and industrial sectors.



Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol BOAC.U. The company filed confidentially on July 20, 2020. Citi is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article Energy-focused SPAC Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition files for a $700 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



