Peridot Acquisition, a blank check company formed by Carnelian Energy Capital targeting businesses with a positive environmental impact, raised $300 million by offering 30 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-half of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Alan Levande, the former co-CEO of Park Energy and co-founder of Tenaska Capital Management. Director Tomas Ackerman is the co-founder of Carnelian Energy Capital and a former Managing Director at Natural Gas Partners. The company plans to target businesses that focus on environmentally sound infrastructure, industrial applications, and disruptive technologies that eliminate or mitigate GHG emissions and/or enhance resilience to climate change, which the company refers to as "Mitigation and Adaptation." Additionally, it is targeting businesses with enterprise values between $800 million and $2 billion.



Peridot Acquisition plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol PDAC.U. UBS Investment Bank, Barclays and Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Energy-focused private equity firm's SPAC Peridot Acquisition prices $300 million IPO at $10 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

