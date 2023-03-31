Energy firms lose UK legal challenge over sale of collapsed rival Bulb

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British Gas, Scottish Power and E.ON have lost a court challenge over the government’s handling of the sale of collapsed energy firm Bulb, the High Court in London ruled on Friday.

The firms had argued that the British government granted billions of pounds in unlawful subsidies to Octopus Energy to take over Bulb after the firm collapsed in 2021 due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.