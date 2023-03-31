CNA

Energy firms lose UK legal challenge over sale of collapsed rival Bulb

March 31, 2023 — 05:11 am EDT

Written by William James for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 31 (Reuters) - British Gas, Scottish Power and E.ON have lost a court challenge over the government’s handling of the sale of collapsed energy firm Bulb, the High Court in London ruled on Friday.

The firms had argued that the British government granted billions of pounds in unlawful subsidies to Octopus Energy to take over Bulb after the firm collapsed in 2021 due to soaring wholesale gas and electricity prices.

(Reporting by William James; editing by Michael Holden)

((william.james@thomsonreuters.com; @wjames_reuters; +44 20 7513 4401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.