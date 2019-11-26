Energy, financials pressure TSX at open

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday led by losses in heavyweight energy and financial stocks, as investors waited for the latest on the trade talks between the United States and China.

* At 14:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 30.94 points, or 0.18%, at 17,001.92.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.