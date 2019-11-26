US Markets

Energy, financials pressure TSX at open

Contributor
Medha Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday led by losses in heavyweight energy and financial stocks, as investors waited for the latest on the trade talks between the United States and China.

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday led by losses in heavyweight energy and financial stocks, as investors waited for the latest on the trade talks between the United States and China.

* At 14:33 a.m. ET (14:33 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 30.94 points, or 0.18%, at 17,001.92.

(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1130; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular