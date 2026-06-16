Energy ETFs Worth Considering Amid Oil Pullback and Supply Constraints

Following the announcement of an agreement between Washington and Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices have tumbled. The U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude declined roughly 13.71% over the past five trading sessions, touching its lowest level in three months.

The sharp retreat in oil prices reflects growing optimism that geopolitical risks are fading. However, underlying supply-side concerns remain unresolved, suggesting that the outlook for oil prices may not be as bearish as recent price movement implies. The recent decline in oil prices appears driven more by easing geopolitical fears than by a major shift in supply fundamentals.

The market's reaction to peace and de-escalation headlines may be overlooking persistent supply-side risks. While easing tensions in the Middle East can remove some of the geopolitical premium embedded in crude prices, several underlying factors continue to support the oil market. Declining inventories, damage to key Gulf energy infrastructure and resilient global demand could keep supply-demand balances tight and provide support for oil prices later this year.

Importantly, a peace agreement is yet to be finalized. Given the volatility surrounding recent diplomatic negotiations, any setback in talks or unfavorable geopolitical development could quickly revive concerns about global energy supplies and push oil prices higher.

Moreover, a peace agreement between the United States and Iran would not necessarily eliminate broader geopolitical risks across the Middle East. The region remains vulnerable to political instability and security concerns that could quickly reintroduce a risk premium into energy markets.

Caution Flags Around Hormuz Route

While the Strait of Hormuz may eventually reopen, restoring normal shipping flows is unlikely to happen immediately. Jotaro Tamura, chief executive of Mitsui OSK Lines, the largest tanker operator globally, has highlighted that the normalization process could be gradual. As quoted on the Financial Times and cited on CNBC, Tamura noted that many operators may hold off for weeks before allowing their tankers to resume passage through the Strait.

Per Mitsui OSK Lines, as quoted on a Reuters article, operations are expected to remain suspended until safety has been adequately confirmed.

Adding to safety concerns, Jakob Larsen has also highlighted that transit through the Strait of Hormuz is likely to face its own challenges even in the event of a conclusive agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Larsen, BIMCO’s chief safety and security officer, as quoted on another CNBC article, stated that the shipping industry continues to face a volatile security environment amid limited clarity and a history of overly optimistic reassurances. He stressed that it remains highly risky for vessels to resume transits at this point. Larsen also pointed to the ongoing threat of naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz as a significant concern.

A Buy-the-Dip Opportunity Emerges

For investors, the recent weakness in oil may present an attractive entry point into energy ETFs. With WTI crude currently trading around $78 per barrel, well below the highs reached during the peak of the conflict, energy funds could offer an attractive way to gain exposure to a potential recovery in oil prices.

While crude may not revisit the extremes seen during heightened geopolitical tensions, the broader setup remains constructive. Persistent supply constraints and relatively tight inventories continue to provide a supportive backdrop, leaving room for upside from current levels. If these conditions persist, energy ETFs could stand to benefit if oil prices gradually rebound.

Against this backdrop, the recent weakness may represent a buy-the-dip opportunity for investors looking to position ahead of a potential rebound in oil.

Energy ETFs to Consider

Investors can consider State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF XLE, Vanguard Energy ETF VDE, State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF XOP, iShares Global Energy ETF IXC and iShares U.S. Energy ETF IYE.

With an average one-month trading volume of 37.43 million shares, XLE is the most liquid option. The fund also has the largest asset base among its peers, with $42.54 billion in assets under management. Regarding charging annual fees, XLE is the cheapest option, charging 0.08%, suitable for long-term investing.

Boost Your Portfolio with Our Top ETF Insights

Zacks' exclusive Fund Newsletter delivers actionable information, top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, straight to your inbox every week.

Don’t miss out on this valuable resource. It’s free!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE): ETF Research Reports

iShares Global Energy ETF (IXC): ETF Research Reports

State Street SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP): ETF Research Reports

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE): ETF Research Reports

Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (VDE): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.