Technology

Energy ETF (PXJ) Hit a 52-Week High

November 07, 2022 — 08:16 am EST

Written by Sanghamitra Saha for Zacks ->

For investors seeking momentum, Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF PXJ is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 78.8% from its 52-week low price of $2.92/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

PXJ in Focus

The underlying Dynamic Oil Services Intellidex Index is composed of stocks of 30 U.S. companies that assist in the production, processing and distribution of oil and gas. The product charges 63 bps in annual fees.

Why the Move?

Oil prices jumped last week on hopes that China could ease its Covid-control measures. A weaker dollar has also lent its share of support. As a result, energy ETFs gained last week.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, PXJ might remain strong given a positive weighted alpha of 46.70. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors, who want to ride on this surging ETF.


Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Get it free >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
 
Invesco Dynamic Oil & Gas Services ETF (PXJ): ETF Research Reports
 
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
 
Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PXJ

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter