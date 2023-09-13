Energy ETF (OIH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, Vaneck Oil Services ETF OIH is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 83.33% from its 52-week low price of $198.59/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

OIH in Focus

The underlying MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index tracks the overall performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, which include oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. The product charges 35 bps in annual fees (See: all Energy ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The energy sector has been an area to watch, given the tightening supply and a rise in oil prices. Extended OPEC+ production cuts and declining inventories in the United States are fueling the recent rally in oil prices. Optimism around a recovery in demand is another tailwind for the energy market.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, OIH has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 57.10, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.