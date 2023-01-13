Energy ETF (OIH) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, VanEck Oil Services ETF OIH is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high, and is up 69% from its 52-week low of $195.77 per share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

OIH in Focus

The underlying MVIS U.S. Listed Oil Services 25 Index tracks the overall performance of U.S.-listed companies involved in oil services to the upstream oil sector, which include oil equipment, oil services, or oil drilling. The fund charges 35 bps in fees and yields 0.91% annually.

Why the Move?

The segment was bullish thanks to the upbeat oil market. OPEC+ output cuts, an easing of the dollar, and continued risks of supply due to the prolonged supply-chain crisis – all contributed to the gains in energy ETFs.

More Gains Ahead?

The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 47.90. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.





Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.