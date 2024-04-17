Energy ETF (FENY) Hits New 52-Week High

Fidelity Energy MSCI ETF FENY is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 30.78% from its 52-week low price of $20.73/share.

Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.

FENY in Focus

The underlying MSCI USA IMI Energy Index represents the performance of the energy sector in the U.S. equity market. The product charges 8 bps in annual fees (see: all Energy ETFs).

Why the Move?

The energy sector has been an area to watch lately, given rising oil prices driven by the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, and between Russia and Ukraine. Improving demand is further supporting the push in oil prices. Further, the oil cartel OPEC+ extended the voluntary output reductions until the second quarter of 2024.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, FENY has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) and a High risk outlook. However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 16.72, which gives cues of a further rally.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.