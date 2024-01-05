Energy efficiency targets to boost ESG financing

By Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Jan 5 (IFR) - Energy efficiency is set to become a major theme in sustainable finance in 2024 after new targets were adopted at the UN’s COP28 climate meeting in December.

COP28's Global Renewables and Energy Efficiency Pledge is designed to accelerate energy transition and positions energy efficiency as the “first fuel” at the core of policymaking, planning and major investment decisions.

This has implications for financial markets. Energy efficiency is increasingly seen as the cheapest and fastest way to cut greenhouse gas emissions and meet net-zero targets and the focus on stopping energy waste addresses demand as well as supply.

“Energy efficiency as a strategy is about to become big news. I think from a markets perspective, this is going to be one of the most important stories of the next five to 10 years," said Jonathan Maxwell, a founding partner and CEO of specialist investor Sustainable Development Capital.

“It’s critical to address this wastage in the system and that’s what the UN has finally put at the top of the table.”

The COP28 pledge pairs a target to double the global average annual rate of energy efficiency improvements from around 2% to more than 4% every year until 2030 with the ambition to triple installed renewable energy generation capacity to at least 11TW by 2030.

The International Energy Agency estimates that hitting the 4% energy efficiency target could cut energy bills in advanced countries by a third and make up 50% of CO2 reductions by 2030.

This will require ambitious policies that will be reflected in countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions, along with private sector investment and collaboration with multilateral development banks on financing mechanisms to cut the cost of capital for emerging markets.

Investment is expected to focus on on-site energy generation and efficiency. Financing companies that provide equipment or infrastructure services such as lighting, heating, ventilation and air conditioning are expected to provide some of the biggest wins on the demand side.

On the supply side, funding is required for divisions of utilities or specialist utilities that can build on-site energy generation assets to cut energy losses that will help industrial companies reduce their energy costs, carbon footprints and reliance on overburdened electricity grids.

“It's going to take a lot of investors, banks and project financing to fund the upfront costs of installing this equipment. Because energy efficiency pays for itself over time, that lends itself brilliantly to financial markets – debt, project finance and equity,” Maxwell said.

Global policymakers are already recognising the role energy efficiency plays in improving energy security and affordability and accelerating clean energy transition. Investment is already up 45% since 2020, with particularly strong growth in electric vehicles and heat pumps, according to the IEA.

Energy efficiency measures are carbon neutral or negative and can therefore be considered green, which could provide a big boost to ESG-labelled debt, although financing frameworks would have to be revised to include energy efficiency, which has so far been largely overlooked by capital markets.

However, emissions reductions are still difficult to certify through existing mechanisms. The Science Based Targets initiative does not take energy efficiency into account and carbon disclosure requirements do not yet insist that users reveal the amount of energy wasted.

