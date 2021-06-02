BP

Energy, consumer staples stocks boost FTSE 100; Bloomsbury jumps

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

London's FTSE 100 index edged higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in heavyweight energy and consumer staples stocks, while Bloomsbury Publishing jumped following a strong earnings update.

FTSE 100 up 0.5%, FTSE 250 adds 0.3%

The blue-chip index .FTSE rose 0.5%, with oil majors BP BP.L and Royal Dutch Shell RDSb.L climbing 0.7% and 1% respectively, on higher crude prices. O/R

Large dollar-earning consumer staples companies including Reckitt Benckiser Group RKT.L, Diageo DGE.L and Unilever ULVR.L provided the biggest boost to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index .FTMC advanced 0.3%, touching a record high.

Bloomsbury Publishing BLPU.L added 5.5% as the Harry Potter publisher declared a special dividend and lifted targets for the current year, after strong book sales during lockdowns drove a 22% surge in its annual earnings.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

