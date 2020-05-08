Energy, Consumer Discretionary Stocks Gaining Ground In Canadian Market

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market got off to a bright start Friday morning and was holding firm a little past noon, riding on gains in consumer discretionary, financial and energy sections.

The latest batch of economic data was not encouraging, but the mood was positive amid waning fears about U.S.-China trade war after trade representatives from the two countries pledged to create favorable conditions for the implementation of the phase one trade deal signed in January.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index was up 130.69 points, or 0.88%, at 14,964.38 a few minutes past noon.

The Capped Consumer Discretionary Index rose more than 2.5%, with BRP Inc. (DOO.TO) topping the list with a strong 15% gain.

Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) rallied nearly 6%. Real Matters (REAL.TO), Magna International (MG.TO) and Aritzia (ATZ.TO) gained 3 to 4%. Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Great Canadian Gaming Corp (GC.TO), Martinrea International (MRE.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) also posted impressive gains.

In the energy space, Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) gained 8.5%. The company reported net earnings of $37.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to $17 million in the year-ago quarter.

Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Husky Energy (HSE.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Vermilion Energy (VET.TO) were up 1.5 to 2.5%.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF.TO) shares declined 1.4% on lower earnings. The company reported adjusted net income of $21.1 million ($0.09 per share) for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $72.5 million ($0.30 per share) in the first quarter of 2019.

Shares of utilities player Hydro One Limited (H.TO) gained about 0.5%. The company reported first quarter earnings per share of $0.38 and adjusted EPS of $0.38, compared to $0.29 and $0.52, respectively, for the same period in 2019.

Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (RBA.TO) reported net income of $22.8 million for the first quarter of 2020, up 26% from net income of $18.2 million a year ago. The stock was up by about 0.4% at noon.

In economic news, Canada saw a drop of almost 2 million jobs in April 2020. Full time employment decreased by 1.47 million in the month, while part-time employment dropped by about 522,000.

The seasonally adjusted annual rates of housing starts in Canada fell to 171,265 units in April, down 12.4% from a month earlier.

Meanwhile, the value of building permits decreased to about C$7.4 billion in March from C$8.6 billion a month earlier.

