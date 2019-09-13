Energy Company Total Could Boost Its Dividend by 10% a Year

The French company should have sufficient free cash flow to boost its dividend at a 10% annual clip over the next three years, according to Cowen.

Total, an integrated energy company based in France, should have sufficient free cash flow to boost its dividend at a 10% annual clip over the next three years, according to a research note released Friday.

“The outlook should enable continued dividend increases, at least in line with the current growth,” according to Cowen, which expects the company to buy back about $1.5 billion of its stock each year.

The company’s American depositary receipts (ticker: TOT) have a market capitalization of about $138 billion.

The ADR, which was recently yielding about 5.6%, is trading at $51.49, down about 18% over the past year. The energy sector has struggled with concerns about long-term demand and excess near-term supply.

Still, Total is spending about $10 billion in annual shareholder returns, including dividends, according to Cowen.

The firm expects Total’s free cash flow to hit $13.5 billion in 2023 and reach as high as $16 billion the following year, compared with about $9 billion in 2018. It sees growth in certain exploration-and-production projects—including several in Africa—helping to drive that growth.

Last year the ADR paid an annual dividend of $2.49 a share.

