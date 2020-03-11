US Markets

Energy company layoffs expected soon in Canada's Alberta - premier

Oil and gas companies in energy-rich Alberta are expected to announce layoffs soon after oil prices plummeted this week, the Canadian province's premier said on Wednesday.

"We, unfortunately, do expect to see a number of layoff announcements coming from the energy sector in the next two or three weeks," Jason Kenney told reporters in Calgary in televised comments.

