Energy company layoffs expected soon in Canada's Alberta - premier

OTTAWA, March 11 (Reuters) - Oil and gas companies in energy-rich Alberta are expected to announce layoffs soon after oil prices plummeted this week, the Canadian province's premier said on Wednesday.

"We, unfortunately, do expect to see a number of layoff announcements coming from the energy sector in the next two or three weeks," Jason Kenney told reporters in Calgary in televised comments.

