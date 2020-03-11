Energy Company Bonds Sink on Virus Fears. Treasuries Rally a Bit on Flight to Safety.

Corporate bond markets resumed their losses Wednesday after a short-lived rebound as investors worried about the potential effects of the coronavirus on companies’ operations.

High-Yield Bonds

The sharpest declines were in junk-rated bonds, or debt sold by the riskiest borrowers. The two largest exchange-traded funds tracking the high-yield bond market have both declined more than 1.5%.

Both iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond (HYG) and SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond (JNK) are down 4.5% for the week so far.

Investment-Grade Bonds

Liquid investment-grade bonds looked to be on track for another day of declines, with the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) down 0.4%. It would be the third consecutive day of declines in the ETF—its shares fell even while riskier markets rallied on Tuesday.

Investment-grade energy companies were especially hard hit as oil prices continue to trade below $35 a barrel, thanks to a combination of worries about weaker coronavirus-related demand and the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

The ICE BofA U.S. Energy Index posted a total loss of 8.6% for the month through March 10. The worst-performing bonds in the index were issued by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Continental Resources (CLR).

Occidental’s 16½-year bonds closed Tuesday with yields nearly 20 percentage points above those of benchmark Treasuries. That spread blew out by 16 percentage points during the selloff in oil prices this month, and the company cut its dividend to cover the debt from its recent takeover of Anadarko Petroleum.

Continental Resources looked like another potential loser from the oil-price meltdown. Its 2½-year bonds were trading with yields 13 percentage points above Treasuries on Tuesday, and its stock was down 7.3% in early Wednesday trading.

Treasuries

Treasuries turned lower in midday trading Wednesday as widespread volatility continued throughout financial markets.

The benchmark 10-year yield rose five basis points, or hundredths of a percentage point, to 0.81% around 12:15 p.m. New York time. Yields on 30-year bonds rose nine basis points to 1.3%. Bond yields rise as prices fall.

Yields rose across most maturities, even as the stock market held declines of around 3%. That was a change from previous sessions, when Treasuries had rallied as investors sought safety from declines in stocks and high-yield bonds, and sold off when traders ventured back into the riskier markets.

