Energy bourse EEX to start financial gas futures on June 28

FRANKFURT, May 4 (Reuters) - The European Energy Exchange (EEX) is to trade an expanded gas derivatives portfolio from June 28, the bourse said in a statement on Tuesday, confirming a Reuters interview in March when it mapped out a mid-year start.

The new cash-settled gas futures products will offer its over 700 trading participants risk hedging in both gas and electricity, the latter being the Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE subsidiary's best known flagship contracts.

The new contracts will be listed on the Dutch (TTF), Austrian (CEGH) and German (NCG) markets and settled against the European Gas Spot Index (EGSI), also giving a closer alignment between gas spot and futures, EEX said.

EEX holds over 60% of market share in the Dutch, German, Austrian and French gas spot markets, from which it developed the EGSI.

The new tools will be helpful as energy operators accelerate their withdrawal from coal use, which necessitates new cost calculations between prices of gas, carbon emissions permits and, increasingly, unsubsidised renewable power.

Customers will be able to trade the price differential between gas and power futures via so-called spark spreads, which are power generation margins for gas burning.

So far, the EEX offers only physically settled gas futures, which are useful for industry operators but less attractive for pure financial players, who now will gain better access.

"EGSI futures will eliminate the burden of physical fulfilment while aligning with the standards of the highly liquid power markets," said EEX chief strategy officer Tobias Paulun.

As continental Europe's biggest power futures exchange and after successful forays into North America and Asia, the bourse can increasingly draw on scale and synergies between products and time zones.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

