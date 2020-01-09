Energy assets owner Calisen Group eyes London market debut

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Calisen Group Holdings, which manages energy infrastructure assets, is considering raising about 300 million pounds ($393 million) through a London Stock Exchange listing, potentially making it one of the first market debuts of 2020.

The firm, owned by Private equity firm KKR, consists of two businesses - Calvin Capital, through which it owns and manages a portfolio of domestic electricity and gas meters, and Lowri Beck, under which it carries out installation, meter reading and maintenance services on behalf of energy retailers.

Calisen said on Thursday net proceeds from the initial public offering will be used to support future growth, repay debt and fund existing and new contracts relating to the smart meter roll-out in Britain.

Calisen is a part of the government-mandated roll-out of an estimated 51.2 million smart energy meters in homes across Britain.

Credit Suisse, KKR Capital Markets, Citigroup and HSBC Bank, Barclays Bank and Goldman Sachs will be the joint bookrunners for the proposed IPO.

($1 = 0.7630 pounds)

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

