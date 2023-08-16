Energy and Large-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks ended on a weak note due to banking concerns and weak China data. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.2% and DIA shed 1%, while QQQ moved lower by 1% in the last trading session.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting, as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.



PXE : Volume 4.18 Times Average



This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 224,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 55,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement, as PXE declined 1.9% in the last session.



The move was largely due to a decline in oil price that had a big impact on energy ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. PXE has gained 12.7% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a High risk outlook.



IYY : Volume 2.94 Times Average



This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 115,000 moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 41,000 shares and came as IYY shed 1.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on market decline. IYY has shed 0.6% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a Medium risk outlook.

Want key ETF info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing ETFs, each week.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY): ETF Research Reports

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA): ETF Research Reports

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (IYY): ETF Research Reports

Invesco Dynamic Energy Exploration & Production ETF (PXE): ETF Research Reports

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.