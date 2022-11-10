Energy and Large-Cap: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street recorded their worst decline, a day after any election in a decade. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 2.1% and DIA shed 1.9%, while QQQ moved 2.3% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

PXJ : Volume 3.43 Times Average

This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 742,000 shares moved hands compared with an average of 229,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as PXJ plunged 5% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of the Republicans failing to sweep through midterm elections that could have a big impact on energy ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. PXJ has climbed 27.6% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

VTI : Volume 3.34 Times Average

This large-cap ETF was under the microscope as nearly 8.7 million shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 4.4 million shares and came as VTI shed 2.1% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on mid-term election, following which the race for control of Congress remains unclear. VTI has gained 5.1% in a month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold) with a Medium risk outlook.



Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.