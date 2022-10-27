Energy and Dividend: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, Wall Street snapped a three-day rally on disappointing earnings from U.S. heavyweights. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 0.7% and DIA shed 0.03%, while QQQ moved 2.2% down on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra interest continues.

IEZ : Volume 4.11 Times Average

This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.4 million shares moved hands compared with an average of 350,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IEZ gained 3.7% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of a rise in oil price bolstered by record U.S. crude exports and a weak dollar that could have a big impact on energy ETFs like the ones we find in this ETF portfolio. IEZ has climbed 40.2% over the past month and carries a Zacks ETF Rank #2 (Buy) with a High risk outlook.

DON : Volume 3.94 Times Average

This dividend ETF was under the microscope as nearly 789,000 shares moved hands. This compared with an average trading volume of roughly 210,000 shares and came as DON added 0.3% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on volatility and uncertainty that have raised the appeal for dividend investing. DON has gained 5.8% in a month’s time and a Zacks ETF Rank #2 with a Medium risk outlook.



