Energy and Consumer Staples: 2 ETFs to Watch for Outsized Volume

In the last trading session, U.S. stocks saw rough trading as tech stocks resumed their slide. Among the top ETFs, SPY lost 1.7%, DIA shed 1.4% and QQQ moved 2% lower on the day.



Two more specialized ETFs are worth noting as both saw trading volume that was far outside of normal. In fact, both these funds experienced volume levels that were more than double their average for the most-recent trading session. This could make these ETFs the ones to watch out for in the days ahead to see if this trend of extra-interest continues.

IEO: Volume 6.03 Times Average

This energy ETF was in the spotlight as around 1.7 million shares moved hands compared with an average 299,000 shares a day. We also saw some price movement as IEO plunged 5.3% in the last session.



The move was largely the result of declining oil price that could have a big impact on energy stocks like the ones that we find in this ETF portfolio. IEO has tumbled nearly 19% over the past month and has a Zacks ETF Rank #5 (Strong Sell) with a High risk outlook.

FXG: Volume 2.87 Times Average

This consumer staples ETF was under the microscope as nearly 28,000 shares moved hands. This compares with an average trading volume of roughly 78,000 shares and came as FXG declined 0.6% in the last trading session.



The movement can largely be blamed on the return of volatility to the stock market that raised the appeal for stocks in defensive sectors like consumer staples. FXG has shed 2.5% in a month’s time and has a Zacks ETF Rank #4 (Sell) with a Medium risk outlook.

