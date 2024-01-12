Energy And Bitcoin: An Integrated Analogy

Have you ever looked at the stars and noticed how everything in the universe seems connected? Famous inventor and engineer, Nikola Tesla, thought that this connection is all about energy, how often things vibrate, and the way they move. I believe that as well; our perceptions of every aspect of life can be perceived as a transfer of energy, a simple equation. Let's take a moment to view the seemingly random interactions in the world as their own version of an energy transaction. The following analogies are different ways to help us think about energy, especially how we use it and share it while also respecting nature's wisdom. Then, of course, we’ll circle back to how this all relates to understanding how Bitcoin fits into… dare I say “fixes”… this.

Focusing on the internal, energy flows in numerous ways. To have the requisite energy to win the day, I must feed my body a necessary amount of nutrients. Calories are literally a unit of energy in food. I’ve learned a lot recently about the benefits of eating quality proteins (like steak & eggs) as well as the negatives of processed foods, seed oils, etc. The quality of this energy informs the quality of my thoughts and words because we are what we eat, which directly affects my level of inflammation as well as my emotional state. If I don’t charge my battery through quality sleep, I won’t have enough energy to get through the day. My grandfather always said “early to bed and early to rise makes a young man healthy, wealthy, and wise.” It’s hard not to see all of those positive attributes as a result of maintaining the storage of energy.

In my personal interactions throughout the day, I’ve come to the point in my life where I can visualize each connection as a transfer of energy. I see my morning embrace with my wife and kids as a synergistic energy builder; we each walk away more emotionally charged because of it. As I teach throughout the day, I need to keep my energy up in order to be the catalyst, energizing my students’ neural networks through the transmission of knowledge and learning.

Listening to music that resonates within me over my lunch break helps get me pumped up. Commiserating with my coworkers sends ripples of energy, building bridges of understanding and empathy, which help us power through the day. Of course I need my dopamine fix from social media while walking the halls. These tiny sparks of energy from plebs miles away connect us while simultaneously amplifying their message. It could be said that improving our social lives is an attempt to integrate the flow of energy.

Thinking more globally, we’ve learned to harness natural forces and resources and have channeled that energy to improve our living standards. From fire to water to sunlight to oil, we’ve understood the rhythmic patterns of seasons. While respecting nature's balance, we can see the continuous and harmonious exchange of life-giving forces within our world. We’ve been able to conceptualize a method, admittedly flawed, of transmitting abstract value in the current, traditional form of money. The economy has the potential to be buzzing with activity while sparking growth and innovation in a dynamic cycle of financial exchange. Even governments redirect energy in the form of taxes and imposed morals, shaping our world in profound ways. In politics and power, every decision and policy is like a switch that redirects societal energy, influencing public opinion and behavior, a veritable tug of war over public perception. In this light, society’s goal is to iterate towards fairness of sharing energy.

Bitcoin Integrates This

But if those analogies are valid, then how does Bitcoin fit into the concept of energy? Consider the following... Bitcoin integrates the flow of energy, maintains the storage of energy, and promotes the fairness of sharing energy.

Imagine a river flowing smoothly, finding the easiest path downhill. Bitcoin, with its decentralized nature, acts like this river, finding the most efficient ways to transfer value and energy across the globe, bypassing traditional financial dams and obstacles. But here's the interesting part - the energy used in the mining process is not wasted. In fact, it is harnessed and put to good use. Miners often set up their operations in areas with abundant and cheap energy sources, such as hydroelectric power plants or capturing flare gas emissions. This means that the energy used to mine bitcoins is clean and sustainable, reducing the carbon footprint associated with traditional mining operations.

Just like a battery stores energy, Bitcoin's limited supply and digital nature make it a reservoir for storing economic energy. Its value, derived from the energy expended in mining and the trust of its users, allows it to hold energy over time, releasing or absorbing it as the market demands. This means that individuals and businesses can use Bitcoin as a way to store their excess energy. For example, a power company can convert excess energy into bitcoins and store them for later use, effectively turning their excess energy into a valuable asset.

In a world where financial systems often favor the powerful, Bitcoin emerges as a beacon of fairness. Its transparent and immutable ledger ensures that every transaction is recorded and open for verification, promoting a just and fair exchange of energy. In traditional energy systems, there is often a centralized authority that controls the distribution of energy. This can lead to inefficiencies and inequalities in the system. However, with Bitcoin, the decentralized nature of the network ensures that energy can be shared more fairly. Individuals can directly transact their economic energy with each other using Bitcoin, bypassing the need for intermediaries and reducing transaction costs.

Bitcoin doesn't recognize borders, cultures, or biases. It unites the world under a single, universal protocol for energy exchange, allowing individuals from all corners of the globe to participate in a shared economic ecosystem. As we harness more renewable energy sources and improve our technological capabilities, Bitcoin stands ready to integrate these advances, evolving continuously to channel global energy flows more efficiently.

From the sun's rays permeating our world to the electricity lighting our homes to the feeling of a warm embrace, the world can be perceived as one elaborate transfer of energy. If this is the case, shouldn't we be embracing a technology that harnesses, democratizes, and respects the flow of energy. As we embrace the future, let's recognize the role of Bitcoin in shaping a world where energy flows freely, stored securely, and shared justly, empowering us all in this ongoing odyssey of energy transformation.

