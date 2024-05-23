News & Insights

Energy Action Ltd Calls for Shareholder EGM

May 23, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) for shareholders on 26 June 2024 to vote on two major resolutions regarding the issuance of ordinary shares for debt conversion purposes to individuals Bruce Macfarlane and Derek Myers. Specific voting exclusions apply to both resolutions to prevent any conflicts of interest. The EGM will provide further details as outlined in the accompanying Explanatory Memorandum.

