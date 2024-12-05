Energy Action Limited Updates Director’s Securities Interest

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced a change in the securities interest of Director Caroline Wykamp, who has acquired 100,000 unquoted performance rights under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan. These performance rights are set to vest at share prices of $0.50 and $1.00, with an expiry date of November 30, 2027. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with shareholder value.

