Energy Action Limited Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Energy Action Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The decisions, which were made via a poll, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s ongoing strategies. This outcome may influence investor confidence in Energy Action’s future endeavors.

