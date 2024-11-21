Energy Action Limited Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.
Energy Action Limited announced the successful passing of all resolutions at its 2024 Annual General Meeting. The decisions, which were made via a poll, reflect strong shareholder support for the company’s ongoing strategies. This outcome may influence investor confidence in Energy Action’s future endeavors.
