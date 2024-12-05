Energy Action Limited Issues New Equity Securities

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.
Energy Action Limited has announced the issuance of 900,000 unquoted equity securities, including performance rights and options, as part of an employee incentive scheme. These securities are set to vest or be exercisable by 2027, depending on share price targets and key performance indicators. This move could potentially influence the company’s stock performance as it aligns employee incentives with long-term growth goals.
