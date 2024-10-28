News & Insights

Energy Action Limited Highlights Financial Resilience

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited reported a positive cash flow from operating activities of $336,000 for the quarter ending September 2024, driven by strong customer receipts and government grants. However, the company saw a net decrease in cash from financing activities due to borrowings repayment, resulting in a net cash outflow of $651,000. Despite this, the company maintains a robust cash position, highlighting strategic financial management.

