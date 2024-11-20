Energy Action Limited Eyes Growth Amid Transformational Shifts

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited has returned to profitability and stabilized revenues by reducing operational costs and strengthening its financial position. The company is poised for growth by enhancing customer engagement and leveraging technology like the innovative Utilibox platform to meet the challenges of a transforming energy market. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Energy Action aims to deliver sustainable growth and value for its stakeholders.

