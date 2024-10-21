News & Insights

Energy Action Limited Announces 2024 AGM in Sydney

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Energy Action Limited has announced its 2024 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will take place on November 21, 2024, in Sydney, providing shareholders an opportunity to engage with the company’s directors and management team. The meeting will include the consideration of financial reports and a Q&A session with the company’s external auditor. Shareholders are encouraged to attend in person or participate by submitting questions in advance.

