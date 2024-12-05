Energy Action Aligns Executive Incentives with New Performance Rights

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Energy Action Limited has announced a change in director Derek Myers’ interest, acquiring 600,000 unquoted performance rights set to vest upon meeting certain KPI hurdles and a $0.50 share price. These rights were issued as part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan approved at the recent AGM. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.