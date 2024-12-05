News & Insights

Stocks

Energy Action Aligns Executive Incentives with New Performance Rights

December 05, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Energy Action Limited (AU:EAX) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Energy Action Limited has announced a change in director Derek Myers’ interest, acquiring 600,000 unquoted performance rights set to vest upon meeting certain KPI hurdles and a $0.50 share price. These rights were issued as part of the company’s Employee Incentive Plan approved at the recent AGM. This move reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive interests with shareholder value.

For further insights into AU:EAX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.