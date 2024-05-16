Energous (WATT) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Energous Corporation WATT incurred a loss of 83 cents per share in first-quarter 2024, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 94 cents per share. The company had reported a loss of $1.60 per share in the year-ago quarter.



Energous reported net revenues of $64 million. The top line declined 34% year over year due to a decrease in transmitter sales volume.

Segmental Discussion

WATT reports its revenues under a single segment named wireless charging system solutions. Revenues from wireless charging system consist of revenues from product development projects and production-level systems.

Margin Profile

WATT’s cost of sales decreased 21.6% year over year to $109 million. The gross loss increased 7.1% to $45 million.



General and administrative expenses decreased 6.4% year over year to $1.9 billion. Research and development expenses declined 23.7% to $2.3 billion.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While exiting the first quarter, the company had cash and cash equivalents of $10.7 billion compared with $13.9 billion reported at the end of fourth-quarter 2023. Accounts payable were $1.5 billion, higher than $1.9 billion reported at the end of the year-ago quarter.



In the first three months of 2024, net cash used in operating activities was $5.1 billion compared with $5.4 billion cash used in the year-ago period. Capital invested in purchases of property and equipment totaled $1 million. Free cash outflow was $5.2 billion compared with $13.9 billion free cash outflow a year ago.

Energous Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Energous Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Energous Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Industrial Companies

IDEX Corporation’s IEX second-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.75. On a year-over-year basis, the bottom line decreased approximately 10.1%.



IDEX’s net sales of $800.5 million underperformed the consensus estimate of $805 million. The top line also decreased 5.3% year over year.



A. O. Smith Corporation’s AOS second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.00 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 99 cents. The bottom line increased 6% on a year-over-year basis.



Net sales of $978.8 million missed the consensus estimate of $995 million. However, the top line inched up 1% year over year, driven by strong demand for commercial water heaters in North America.



W.W. Grainger, Inc. GWW has reported earnings per share of $9.62 in the second quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $9.58. The bottom line improved 0.1% year over year.



Grainger’s quarterly revenues rose 3.5% year over year to $4.24 billion. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 228 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.W. Grainger, Inc. (GWW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IDEX Corporation (IEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Energous Corporation (WATT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.