Energous (WATT) Price Target Increased by 1790.91% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 1,790.91% from the prior estimate of 1.40 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 20.20 to a high of 33.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 978.05% from the latest reported closing price of 2.46 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energous. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 18.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WATT is 0.00%, a decrease of 89.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 58.10% to 6,636K shares. The put/call ratio of WATT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,958K shares representing 42.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 929K shares representing 20.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 764K shares representing 16.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 834K shares, representing a decrease of 9.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 63.16% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 368K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 374K shares, representing a decrease of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 45.68% over the last quarter.

Squarepoint Ops holds 243K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 179K shares, representing an increase of 26.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 54.56% over the last quarter.

Energous Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Energous Corporation is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer substantial improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world's first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 231 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

