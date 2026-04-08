Energous (WATT) Price Target Increased by 100.00% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for Energous (NasdaqCM:WATT) has been revised to $26.52 / share. This is an increase of 100.00% from the prior estimate of $13.26 dated March 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $26.26 to a high of $27.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 73.33% from the latest reported closing price of $15.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Energous. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WATT is 0.00%, an increase of 74.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 80.44% to 86K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 21K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 99.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 583,676.27% over the last quarter.

Flagship Harbor Advisors holds 21K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares , representing an increase of 45.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 19K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing an increase of 46.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 7.31% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares , representing an increase of 39.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WATT by 56.33% over the last quarter.

GWM Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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