Energous Stock Rises After Preliminary FY2025 Revenue Report

(RTTNews) - Energous Corporation (WATT) shares are trading at $6.26, up 13.46% or $0.73, after the company released preliminary financial results for the fiscal year 2025, showing record annual revenue.

The preliminary figures indicate approximately $5.6 million in total revenue, representing a more than 630 percent increase year-over-year, and about $3.0 million in fourth-quarter revenue, a strong sequential gain.

The preliminary results also showed a reduction in net loss by over 45% compared with the prior year, and the company raised approximately $23.9 million in equity capital, bolstering its balance sheet to support continued product development and commercial progress.

On the day of the announcement, WATT opened near $5.80, moved to an intraday high above $6.30, and saw a low around $5.75, compared with a previous close near $5.53. The stock trades on the NasdaqGS.

Trading volume was elevated above recent averages, reflecting heightened investor interest following the preliminary financial update.

WATT's 52-week range is approximately $2.10 to $6.45, highlighting notable volatility tied to company milestones and market sentiment.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.